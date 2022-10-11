Florida Data Shows an 84% Increase in Death Shortly After COVID Vaccines in Young Men en

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53490661
10/10/2022 Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the Surgeon General of Florida, released a report on Friday saying that a study based on six months of Florida data shows an 84% increase in the death risk over a 28 day period after the vaccines in young men between 18 and 39 years old. Twitter temporarily blocked his account after his report and CDC has no response so far.