Billionaires Preparing For Doomsday, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, October 18, 2025, #532
What is happening
What is happening
9737 followers
1
584 views • 2 days ago

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008


"Billionaires are preparing themselves for Doomsday. Should we be worried?" (BBC). "Are Tech Billionaires Really Preparing for the End Of The World?" (NewsBreak). "Earth’s life support is failing. Will we act?" (Eco-Business). "As Gold Hits New Record, Some See Warning Signs of Civilizational Collapse" (Newsweek). How many are still clinging to the delusion that shiny metals will save them from what is unfolding? Fully exposing and halting the global climate engineering / weather warfare assault and the ubiquitous contamination it is causing is our only chance of buying time at this late hour.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington


Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington

To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-october-18-2025-532/


To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008


To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/


Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/


Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://rumble.com/v5kcj59-the-dimming.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

Keywords
newsgeoengineeringgeoengineeringwatchoctober 18muskdanewigingtongeoengineering watch global alert news532billionaires preparing for doomsdaywatherwarfare
