This is a very bad week for the president: Legal analyst

FOX News legal editor Kerri Kupec Urbahn tells ‘America Reports’ that President Biden is facing a ‘political disaster’ amid an impeachment inquiry, some Democrats saying he should not seek re-election and son Hunter's indictment. #foxnews







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



