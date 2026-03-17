🇮🇷💪 'We are not winning against Iran': Mearsheimer blasts US for incompetence

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💬 "We're [the US] sending a message that we're a bunch of fools. We started a war we can't win... We didn't have the required military forces to achieve any of the objectives that we were floating, and we had no plan," political scientist John Mearsheimer claims.
This signals that the US is incompetent, this is the message to both Russia and China that the US lacks coherence, he adds.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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