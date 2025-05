URGENT: Ice Cream Recall by Wells Enterprises | Contamination Risk Alert! 🍦🚨

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Wells Enterprises has issued a nationwide ice cream recall due to possible contamination concerns. Popular brands like Blue Bunny and Halo Top may be affected. In this 55-second News Plus Globe update, we cover the essential details you need to know, including what products to watch for and how to stay safe.





πŸ”” Subscribe for more urgent recalls and news: @NewsPlusGlobe

πŸ“Œ Stay informed. Stay safe.





Hashtags:

#IceCreamRecall #WellsEnterprises #BlueBunny #HaloTop #FDARecall #FoodAlert #ProductRecall #NewsPlusGlobe #BreakingNews #RecallAlert