URGENT: Ice Cream Recall by Wells Enterprises | Contamination Risk Alert! 🍦🚨
Wells Enterprises has issued a nationwide ice cream recall due to possible contamination concerns. Popular brands like Blue Bunny and Halo Top may be affected. In this 55-second News Plus Globe update, we cover the essential details you need to know, including what products to watch for and how to stay safe.
