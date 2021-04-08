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@RAWQBoswin presents ~ John Roberts WHitehouse Press Room Hot Mic ~ Get him off the AIR!
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101 views • April 08, 2021
The #FakeNEWS is quite literally attacking and killing us... Here's proof... John is still lying... I just saw Fox New WH Correspondent John Roberts say he just got his vaccine three days ago, yet in the video they all seem to agree that they already had the vaccine in AP?RIL 2020... WAIT... WHAT?
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