Subaccounts in QuickBooks Online - What Are They and How to Create Them in 2023
What are sub-accounts in QuickBooks Online and how do you create and edit them? Watch this video for 2 simple ways.

⏰ Timecodes ⏰

0:00 What are subaccounts?

1:45 How to setup a subaccount from the Chart of Accounts

4:08 How to edit a subaccount

4:17 How to create a subaccount from the Bank Transactions screen

7:36 Reviewing our new accounts on the Profit & Loss Report


Music credit: Freedom by Roa https://soundcloud.com/roa_music1031 Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-_freedom Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/vJdHGwJKMwY


Note: Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission.

Disclaimer: Please see the link for our disclaimer policy for all of our videos on 406 Bookkeeping Services channel.
https://info.406bookkeeping.com/disclaimer

