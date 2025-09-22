BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Former CIA DIRECTOR David Petraeus is worried if former AL QAEDA member Al-Sharaa is getting enough sleep
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
1321 followers
89 views • 1 day ago

Former CIA DIRECTOR David Petraeus is worried if former AL QAEDA member Al-Sharaa is getting enough sleep, he's worried about him...

Are you getting enough sleep at night? Again, I've been there and it is so very, very hard. And your many fans, and I am one of them, we do have worries.

Can't make this shit up.

Adding:  The head of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, has arrived in Washington. This is the first visit by the leader of this country to the USA since 1967.

The visit is planned for five days and will include attending the UN General Assembly in New York. Al-Sharaa will also speak at the General Assembly.

