Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ole Benji with Mel K on this 26th day of September 2022, Benjamin Fulford, seasoned investigative reporte says they tried to kill 90% of the World population. Part B - Let's Roll
81 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago |

It really is hard to get your mind around this.  Killing off 90% of the World population.  Do the math.  That is insane. Let's round these criminals up like Bejamin is saying and start the Nuremburg trials to eliminate most of them.  This can not happen soon enough.

Keywords
cabalbenjaminfulford

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket