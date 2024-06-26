Ever wondered how your car engine works? 🚗🔧

It's fascinating! Fuel is introduced as a fine mist, typically through fuel injection.

But here's the thing: the real energy comes from the combustion of the fuel.

When gasoline turns into carbon dioxide, a lot of heat is released. This heat then warms up the air coming into the engine. 🚗

In essence, an internal combustion engine is all about intimately contacting hot fuel exhaust with incoming air. 🔥

Learn more from Dr. Mark Holtzapple, a chemical engineering professor at Texas A&M University, who explains it all! 🌟

