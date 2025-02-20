BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Jim Karahalios—New Blue On the Move in Ontario!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
112 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 2 months ago

February 20, 2025: My guest this week is Jim Karahalios, Leader of the New Blue Party of Ontario. We discuss Doug Ford’s snap election and the need for prolife, profamily, profreedom Ontarians to think outside the box in this election and not give a rubber stamp to the failed liberal policies of Doug Ford’s PC Party. We discuss the need for debt and deficit reduction, the New Blue’s efforts to promote and protect parental rights and to stop the ‘woke’ agenda in public schools. We also touch on the collapse of democratic, grass-roots procedures within the PC internal organization itself.


To learn more about Jim and the New Blue team, visit: https://www.newblueontario.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomfamilyconservativeprolifewokedebtchp canadarod taylorpartyeuthanasiamppontariodoug fordonpolijim karahalioschpcanadachp talksbelinda karahalioschristian heritageparental bill of rightsnew blueaxe the taxonelxnontario votesonvotes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy