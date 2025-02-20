CHP Talks: Jim Karahalios—New Blue On the Move in Ontario!

February 20, 2025: My guest this week is Jim Karahalios, Leader of the New Blue Party of Ontario. We discuss Doug Ford’s snap election and the need for prolife, profamily, profreedom Ontarians to think outside the box in this election and not give a rubber stamp to the failed liberal policies of Doug Ford’s PC Party. We discuss the need for debt and deficit reduction, the New Blue’s efforts to promote and protect parental rights and to stop the ‘woke’ agenda in public schools. We also touch on the collapse of democratic, grass-roots procedures within the PC internal organization itself.





