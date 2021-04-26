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YOU MAKE ME SICK! (NO REALLY) THE JABBED ARE MAKING THE JAB FREE SICK. VACCINE SHEDDING.
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583 views • April 26, 2021
THIS IS SCARY. Listen to what a doctor has to say about what is happening. The most frightening parts are what thy have not figured out and what they don't yet know.
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