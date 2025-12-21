BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 70: The Four Beasts
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
5 views • 2 days ago

The prophetic information revealed to Daniel is not in chronological order, but the same also holds true for the Book of Revelation and other prophetic writings. Regardless, the Godhead wanted to establish what would take place in relation to the fourth king.

God reveals a lot of details to Daniel about this man/monster, but there are gaps in the information. When compared to the revelation of the apostle John, a horrible picture of the future emerges as you connect the dots. It is clear we are close to the time Jesus described as the Great Tribulation.

The technology needed by the Antichrist system exists. The political situation is ripe with wars and unrest and people are ready to seek a solution from a global government which will end all wars and provide financial security. You should master these two prophecies so that you know where we are at in the timeline, giving you the ability to warn people that the time is short before the Man of Sin takes power.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1865.pdf

RLJ-1865 -- JUNE 19, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


jesustechnologybook of revelationman of singreat tribulationdanielantichrist systemprophetic writingsprophetic information
