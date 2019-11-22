© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI official allegedly altered document in Russia probe: Report
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • November 22, 2019
Former California Congressman Darrell Issa gives his perspective on the impeachment inquiry hearings and Inspector General Horowitz's report on the Russia probe, which is due out in December.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.