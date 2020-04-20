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No Safe Spaces
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24 views • April 20, 2020
Adam Carolla, host of the number one podcast in the world, The Adam Carolla Show, and radio talk show host Dennis Prager teamed up to create a feature-length film, No Safe Spaces. The film takes Carolla and Prager to college campuses across the country, interviewing students and professors, comedians and commentators on the left and right and those who have been impacted by the silencing of different voices on campus, analyzing the value of so-called safe spaces. Despite having very different backgrounds, Carolla and Prager share a deep concern with the direction of our country and believe what’s happening on college campuses today is the bleeding edge of our cultural decline.
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