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The Dark Hour (1936) MYSTERY.
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43 views • August 28, 2021
Stars: Ray Walker, Irene Ware, Hedda Hopper
Director: Charles Lamont
When a pair of detectives investigates the murder of an aging millionaire, they find there is no shortage of suspects, many of them in the victim's own family!
Director: Charles Lamont
When a pair of detectives investigates the murder of an aging millionaire, they find there is no shortage of suspects, many of them in the victim's own family!
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