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Neural Interface connections are a two way street.
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372 views • October 07, 2021
It has been predicted by Computer Scientist that within twenty years neural interfaces will enable one to have an invisible wireless communication with others. That is a quote by Dr Hildegarde Staninger who is an industrial toxicologist and best selling author from California, U.S. Many people throughout the world are already linked to invisible wireless communication systems and this happened to them without their knowledge or consent.
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