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Pro-life lawyer shreds arguments in favor of Roe v. Wade ahead of historic Mississippi case
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10 views • November 29, 2021
Roe vs Wade was argued on faulty constitutional grounds from the very beginning and in this interview with LifeSite's Jim Hale, constitutional attorney Adèle Keim of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty explains why Wednesday's Supreme Court hearing on Mississippi's law restricting any abortion over 15 weeks could result in a reversal of the 1973 Supreme Court decision that wrongly made abortion a constitutional issue.
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