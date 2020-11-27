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Do We Know Tyranny? Vaccine Injury / Death Reporting Platform
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74 views • November 27, 2020
The International Vaccine Reporting platform asks the question. Do we really know what tyranny is?
Lockdowns kill
James Corbett
https://www.corbettreport.com/lockdowns/
Over hyping a virus using KNOWN faulty testing and fudging death certificates to project fear on a population in order to gain power of control is the worst form of tyranny
Dr. Annie Bukacek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5wn1qs_bBk&;feature=emb_logo
Globalist leaders NOT doing what they are 'enforcing' on you is classic tyranny.
Global Gulag
http://forum.globalgulag.com/index.php?topic=4685.msg32479#msg32479
Lockdowns kill
James Corbett
https://www.corbettreport.com/lockdowns/
Over hyping a virus using KNOWN faulty testing and fudging death certificates to project fear on a population in order to gain power of control is the worst form of tyranny
Dr. Annie Bukacek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5wn1qs_bBk&;feature=emb_logo
Globalist leaders NOT doing what they are 'enforcing' on you is classic tyranny.
Global Gulag
http://forum.globalgulag.com/index.php?topic=4685.msg32479#msg32479
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