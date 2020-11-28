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San Fransisco Begins Racist Eugenics Program - Men of ALL RACES Cheer
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89 views • November 28, 2020
In a joint private-public pilot program, San Francisco city council has decided to grant $1000 per month for pregnant women who happen to be Pacific Islander or black.
Although this is the definition of racism and eugenics, as it will encourage greater number of pregnancies from specific races, men of the bay area are not universally opposed as it would also disincentive the use of condoms.
So while San Francisco's woke city Council is racist and a bunch of eugenicists, There are unexpected positive externalities.
However, this is yet another reason for the exodus from the state of California and woke Bay Area. This is partly satirical but also serious as this is the direction California is headed, and they are slowly boiling us in this woke racism.
california exodus 2020
#sanfransisco #eugenics #woke
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
Although this is the definition of racism and eugenics, as it will encourage greater number of pregnancies from specific races, men of the bay area are not universally opposed as it would also disincentive the use of condoms.
So while San Francisco's woke city Council is racist and a bunch of eugenicists, There are unexpected positive externalities.
However, this is yet another reason for the exodus from the state of California and woke Bay Area. This is partly satirical but also serious as this is the direction California is headed, and they are slowly boiling us in this woke racism.
california exodus 2020
#sanfransisco #eugenics #woke
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
racismcaliforniawokecalifornia politicssan franciscoeugenicsus politicsreparationsbay areacalifornia exodusracist leftwoke racismsan francisco racismsan francisco city councilcondom usagewaste of tax dollarssan francisco taxessan francisco politicsbay area politics1000 a monthsan francisco reparationswaste of tax moneyeugenics program
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