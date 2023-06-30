Are We Ignoring THIS Profound Wisdom From The "Greatest Author Of All Time"?

Leo Tolstoy is known as "the greatest author of all time" yet he had made profound statements that most historians ignore and many people do not know about. His views inspired individuals like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., whereas his own views were inspired by the 19th century abolitionists, and were similar to J.R.R Tolkien. In this video we explore a less-known writing that shares alarming wisdom and three strategies in creating a better world. Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #leotolstoy #tolstoy #philosophy #historydocumentary #history #historyfacts #historicalfigures #writer #writing #author #authors #gandhi #nonviolence #powerfulvideo #powerful #motivational #inspirational #motivation #inspiration #empowerment #abolitionism #abolition #abolitionist

