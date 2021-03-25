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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0020 - Jeannie Marie Moore - Report #1 on break in case
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62 views • March 25, 2021
Perea raped Jeannie, then beat her to death. Her body was discovered five days later. Perea, who died of a heart attack in 2012, was out on bond for a sexual assault and kidnapping case when he killed Jeannie, and was connected to her rape and murder by DNA.
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