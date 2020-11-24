It’s not a conspiracy theory when they tell you what they are doing....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant.”
— Jeremy Jurgens, WEF Managing Director
“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.
To use the COVID19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic.”
— Klaus Schwab
Further Info:
Klaus Schwab – The New Karl Marx Destined to Kill Hundreds of Millions:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2020/10/17/klaus-schwab-the-new-karl-marx-destined-to-kill-hundreds-of-millions/
The Forum of Young Global Leaders created by Klaus Schwab:
https://i0.wp.com/aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/global-leaders-bartiromo-klaus-schwab.jpg?resize=852%2C917&;ssl=1
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DKRvS-C04o
Ice Age Farmer Resources