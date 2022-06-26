Open Lines | Conversations On The Fringe





Call in to tell us about your experiences on the fringe, from your personal UFO experiences, ghost stories, spiritual stories, ideas about life and more!





International (Tollfree) Numbers

+1 253 215 8782 (Tacoma)

+1 669 900 6833 (San Jose)

+1 346 248 7799 (Houston)

+1 929 436 2866 (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 618 527 2678

Passcode: 621299





JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com





If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!

https://givesendgo.com/redpills





Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At

www.redpills.tv





Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.

www.redpills.tv/mypillow





My Patriot Supply

Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes

redpills.tv/patriot





The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!





Web

https://redpills.tv





Telegram

http://t.me/RedpillsTV





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject





CloutHub

https://clouthub.com/redpills





GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/redpill





TikTok

https://tiktok.com/@realjoshreid





Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...





DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject