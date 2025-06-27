BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News: Christian Edition
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 22 hours ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


I have a bonus episode for you dealing 100 percent with Christianity and the Bible. Full disclosure at the outset--I am not a Christian. I did, however, grow up in the church and I find many of its beliefs and practices worthy of examination. For example, some say even atheists worship SOMEthing, even if they don't know it. Are we being too literal missing the point the authors are trying to make? Is there sufficient evidence to justify the resurrection? How does the Bible play into science, medicine, and astrotheology? What can we learn about race from the Bible? Are you familiar with Antony and Cleopatra's historical Jesus? And what about the Bible itself, can it be trusted? If that don't keep us busy enough, I got a whole slew of Christian Top Stories for you, and as usual fam, we will end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Candace Owens - These tactics of trying to divide Christians between “good little Christians” and “bad Christians..."

https://x.com/RealCandaceO/status/19003265173070154861


Atheist vs 25 Christians (feat. Alex O'Connor) | Surrounded

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpK8CoWBnq8&t=3086s


Jordan Peterson vs 20 Atheists | Surrounded

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pwk5MPE_6zE&t=3657s

Keywords
trumpcomedyviralchristjesuspodcastvaccinespiritualityisraelreligionmusicwarnwoconspiracyteslanetanyahuukraineelon muskgazaanondoge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy