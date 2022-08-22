Only 5 People Survived the mRNA Trial Which 200K Plus People Participated in 2013

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https://gnews.org/post/p1b7ybe81
08/18/2022 A netizen claimed that he participated in an mRNA based immunomodulatory medication trial in 2013. The doctor told him that only 5 people survived the mRNA trial which 200K plus people participated in