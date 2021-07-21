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Lawsuit Exposes Big Govt Behind Big Tech Censorship
The New American
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384 views • July 21, 2021
The censorship and discrimination taking place on social-media sites run by Big Tech is directly linked to Big Government, Dr. Shiva Ayyaduri discovered in a lawsuit against Twitter that is making its way through federal courts. In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Dr. Shiva reveals that a government bureaucrat in Massachusetts was behind Twitter's decision to censor his exposure of massive voter fraud. This is censorship "laundering" whereby the government is using private actors to silence critics and their protected free speech. The case has enormous implications and according to the judge, will be studied by law students for years to come.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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alex newmanthe new americandr shiva
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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