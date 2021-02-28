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C4I = Call 4 Investigation, Feb. 26, Scott Bennett SPECIAL..Call to Action
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231 views • February 28, 2021
Thee most powerful, informational, insightful country-saving program that needs to be shared with all Americans who are concerned about truth freedom and rights! You will agree!
Interviewing insider 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett, PhD, who experienced and wrote his "Shell Game" in prison. Scott now has legal remedy to restore the integrity of this Country that everyone can use and share.
Interviewing insider 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett, PhD, who experienced and wrote his "Shell Game" in prison. Scott now has legal remedy to restore the integrity of this Country that everyone can use and share.
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