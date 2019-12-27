Southern Hemisphere Drought Connection Southern Africa / Australia

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*** Today's Story Links ***
Fire on Australian beaches https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EMiXutFWk...
Australia has had megadroughts for the last thousand years says ice core study http://joannenova.com.au/2014/12/aust...
Historical reconstruction unveils the risk of mass mortality and ecosystem collapse during pancontinental megadrought https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/ear...
Australian fires in infared and visible https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EMYkiEHWk...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EMYkiEPW4...
Australian PM Responds To Greta Thunberg: "We'll Do What We Think Is Right For Australia" https://www.zerohedge.com/political/a...
Findlers Range https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EMV50TiUc...
Snow patterns Iceland https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ELeq4sEXY...
What Really Happened In Iran? https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Fast-moving forest fires in the Chilean city of Valparaíso, Fires started "intentionally": Almost 100,000 without power http://www.thebigwobble.org/2019/12/a...
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