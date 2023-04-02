Create New Account
Anti-TikTok Bipartisan Bill in Congress - Must be Stopped! - Stop these Measures to Ban Popular Video Sharing! - Steven D Kelley
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

This is Steven D Kelley.

TicTok ban bill is another way of taking away our liberty, freedom, and tear away at our 1st Amendment protecting speech, until we have no way left to be heard on the internet. 

The legislation aims to set up a ‘rules-based process’ that would give the White House and Commerce Department new authority to restrict information and communications technologies stemming from six foreign adversaries.

It won't end there! 

Steven D Kelley's videos are at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1/videos?page=1 

Look at Steven's video's for more information.

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group.

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected]

#OccupyTheGetty

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.

Here are Links to all sites relating to Steven D Kelley and Occupythegetty.

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley

