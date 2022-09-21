NYC Teacher Admits To Changing Pledge And Teaching Kids To Protest With Bricks | Ep. 13

We start with yet another troubling undercover video from Project Veritas, this time exposing a New York City middle school teacher who admits to changing the words to the Pledge of Allegiance and encouraging kids to throw bricks if they oppose other people’s views.
