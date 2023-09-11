He was a miserable old boy He lost an eye and his body was bruised

Pitiful Animal





Sep 5, 2023

I couldn't refuse Rusty. He was a miserable old dog.

His body was 50 states of confusion.

He had chronic scabies, secondary infections and fungi.

He had lost one eye and he would need to have his other eye checked.

Also, there was a problem with his left hip and hind leg.

He was bruised and street life was starting to affect him.

I thought he would also need a lot of rest and I needed to monitor his condition to make sure it didn't decrease much more.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8ecywb-DM0