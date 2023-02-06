Nervouse system was been developing at a rapid during the first 2 years of life, we call that Exuberant neural synaptogenesis.
But now I inject Wistar institute 38, which is a female cell line into a male developmental body during neural synaptogenesis.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.