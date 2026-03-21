Never Gon’ Wave Goodbye music/lyric video

Never Gon' Wave Goodbye - https://suno.com/s/IGSzrJaKbxonJiKm

Parody, or rather the converse, of that Bye, Bye, Bye, Pop tune. Yet another tune came to me in my dreams, I took a nap and here it is. Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/padcaster) and Suno AI, music by @suno system.









[Verse]

That other guy said goodbye

Don’t ask me why

He packed his bags

Slammed their halfway door

Left her standing in the driveway

Phone in her hand

Still waiting on a fight worth fighting for





Relationships are work

Coffee stains on old white shirts

Paychecks short and tempers high

But we clock in

We clock back in

Through every roll of thunder

Through every tired sigh





[Chorus]

Those sometimes we may cry

Yeah

The days get loud

The nights feel tight

But we pledged and we meant

That we’d forever try

Every tear in your eyes

That’s a reason to fight

Never gon’ wave bye

Never gon’ wave bye

Hands in your hands

Hearts on the line

We’re never gon’ wave bye





[Verse]

We’ve yelled in parking lots

Pulled over just to talk

Sat silent in that checkout line

But even when we’re strangers

Sharing just the same last name

I still reach for your fingers every time





You circle dates on calendars

I burn toast

You laugh it off

We miss calls

But we don’t miss “us”

Baby

Love is in the dishes

In the gas tank

In the glitches

In the staying when it’s rough





[Chorus]

Those sometimes we may cry

Yeah

The days get loud

The nights feel tight

But we pledged and we meant

That we’d forever try

Every tear in your eyes

That’s a reason to fight

Never gon’ wave bye

Never gon’ wave bye

Hands in your hands

Hearts on the line

We’re never gon’ wave bye





[Bridge]

If the world walks out on you (on you)

I’ll be standing in the doorway too (right here)

’Cause we built this from the ground

Brick by brick

We don’t just quit

We don’t just quit





[Verse]

That other guy said goodbye

Don't ask me why

But hell

They never even tried

He packed his pride in a carry-on

Left her standing in the dawn

Like love was something you can pawn





[Pre-Chorus]

We been through stormy nights and traffic lights

You in my hoodie

Tryna kill the fight

Yeah

We get tired

But we don’t resign

I look at you and draw the line





[Chorus]

Those times

We may cry (cry)

We pledged and we meant

That we'd forever try

I'm never gon' wave goodbye (never)

You and I stay

Even when the tears dry

I'm never gon' wave goodbye





[Verse]

We argue over stupid things

Dirty dishes

Diamond rings

Who forgot to call

Who lost the keys

But under every little flare

I see that kid who used to stare

At me like I was all they’d ever need





[Pre-Chorus]

We can break plates

But not our trust

Raise our voices

Still choose us

We get bruised hearts

But we don’t run

We’re stubborn in the name of love





[Chorus]

Those times

We may cry (cry)

We pledged and we meant

That we'd forever try

I'm never gon' wave goodbye (never)

You and I stay

Even when the tears dry

I'm never gon' wave goodbye





[Bridge]

If the sky falls

If the lights fade

If we’re both lost

Both afraid

Promise me just one reply

“I’m here

I’m here

I’m here”

We’ll ride the waves

But you and I





[Chorus]

Those times

We may cry (cry)

We pledged and we meant

That we'd forever try

I'm never gon' wave bye (oh no)

You and I stay

Even when the tears dry

I'm never gon' wave goodbye

Never gon' wave goodbye





[outro]

That other guy said goodbye,don't ask me why but hell they never even tried, Those sometimes we may cry, we pledged and meant, that we'd forever try, never gon' wave goodbye.



