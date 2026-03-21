Never Gon’ Wave Goodbye music/lyric video

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Never Gon' Wave Goodbye - https://suno.com/s/IGSzrJaKbxonJiKm
Parody, or rather the converse, of that Bye, Bye, Bye, Pop tune. Yet another tune came to me in my dreams, I took a nap and here it is. Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/padcaster) and Suno AI, music by @suno system.
[Verse]
That other guy said goodbye
Don’t ask me why
He packed his bags
Slammed their halfway door
Left her standing in the driveway
Phone in her hand
Still waiting on a fight worth fighting for
Relationships are work
Coffee stains on old white shirts
Paychecks short and tempers high
But we clock in
We clock back in
Through every roll of thunder
Through every tired sigh
[Chorus]
Those sometimes we may cry
Yeah
The days get loud
The nights feel tight
But we pledged and we meant
That we’d forever try
Every tear in your eyes
That’s a reason to fight
Never gon’ wave bye
Never gon’ wave bye
Hands in your hands
Hearts on the line
We’re never gon’ wave bye
[Verse]
We’ve yelled in parking lots
Pulled over just to talk
Sat silent in that checkout line
But even when we’re strangers
Sharing just the same last name
I still reach for your fingers every time
You circle dates on calendars
I burn toast
You laugh it off
We miss calls
But we don’t miss “us”
Baby
Love is in the dishes
In the gas tank
In the glitches
In the staying when it’s rough
[Chorus]
Those sometimes we may cry
Yeah
The days get loud
The nights feel tight
But we pledged and we meant
That we’d forever try
Every tear in your eyes
That’s a reason to fight
Never gon’ wave bye
Never gon’ wave bye
Hands in your hands
Hearts on the line
We’re never gon’ wave bye
[Bridge]
If the world walks out on you (on you)
I’ll be standing in the doorway too (right here)
’Cause we built this from the ground
Brick by brick
We don’t just quit
We don’t just quit
[Verse]
That other guy said goodbye
Don't ask me why
But hell
They never even tried
He packed his pride in a carry-on
Left her standing in the dawn
Like love was something you can pawn
[Pre-Chorus]
We been through stormy nights and traffic lights
You in my hoodie
Tryna kill the fight
Yeah
We get tired
But we don’t resign
I look at you and draw the line
[Chorus]
Those times
We may cry (cry)
We pledged and we meant
That we'd forever try
I'm never gon' wave goodbye (never)
You and I stay
Even when the tears dry
I'm never gon' wave goodbye
[Verse]
We argue over stupid things
Dirty dishes
Diamond rings
Who forgot to call
Who lost the keys
But under every little flare
I see that kid who used to stare
At me like I was all they’d ever need
[Pre-Chorus]
We can break plates
But not our trust
Raise our voices
Still choose us
We get bruised hearts
But we don’t run
We’re stubborn in the name of love
[Chorus]
Those times
We may cry (cry)
We pledged and we meant
That we'd forever try
I'm never gon' wave goodbye (never)
You and I stay
Even when the tears dry
I'm never gon' wave goodbye
[Bridge]
If the sky falls
If the lights fade
If we’re both lost
Both afraid
Promise me just one reply
“I’m here
I’m here
I’m here”
We’ll ride the waves
But you and I
[Chorus]
Those times
We may cry (cry)
We pledged and we meant
That we'd forever try
I'm never gon' wave bye (oh no)
You and I stay
Even when the tears dry
I'm never gon' wave goodbye
Never gon' wave goodbye
[outro]
That other guy said goodbye,don't ask me why but hell they never even tried, Those sometimes we may cry, we pledged and meant, that we'd forever try, never gon' wave goodbye.