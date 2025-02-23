Tyler O'Neil: Deep State Dark Money Setting Leftist Agenda Via Woketopus

Tyler O'Neil discusses his book "The Woketopus: The Dark Money Cabal Manipulating the Federal Government" on how the deep state's dark money has been setting a leftist agenda in the United States. The tentacles of the liberal globalist administrative state have reached into education, labor unions, transgender policy, election manipulation, the weaponization of law enforcement to silence dissent, and beyond.





About Tyler O'Neil

Tyler O’Neil is a husband, father, and Eagle Scout. He graduated from Hillsdale College in 2012 and has written and edited articles for numerous conservative outlets, including the Christian Post, PJ Media, Fox News, and the Daily Signal. His first book, Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center, exposed how a civil rights organization became a threat to America’s free speech culture. He enjoys board games, Indian food, and talking ceaselessly about politics, religion, and culture.





