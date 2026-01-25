Nanorobots propel through the eye/tissue

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cRyaQ3g_fs

.

￼

￼

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.









Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.





"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."





READ THAT AGAIN...





This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf

￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2014814140695503174





Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland - HOMELAND SECURITY https://rumble.com/v74r79m-431250826.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

Department of War: Yes, the @DeptofWar has directed energy weapons.





Yes, we are scaling them. https://x.com/i/status/2014702380944695709

.

https://x.com/i/status/2015183064331157741





light speed directed energy weapons DOD https://search.brave.com/search?q=light+speed+directed+energy+weapons+DOD&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a70d7a34071561173ac8d3ac1a419b30a7

.

https://x.com/i/status/2015186517946143221





Directed energy weapons National Research Council of Canada and Defence Research and Development Canada. https://science.gc.ca/site/science/en/safeguarding-your-research/guidelines-and-tools-implement-research-security/emerging-technology-trend-cards/directed-energy-weapons

￼

￼￼

￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2014855282640265630





Quantum, AI, and Cloud: Examining Opportunities, Vulnerabilities, and the Future of Cybersecurity HOMELAND SECURITY https://rumble.com/v74rczk-431258240.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

https://x.com/i/status/2014870364753392052





Industry Perspectives on How Drone Warfare Abroad Is Transforming Threats at Home- HOMELAND SECURITY https://rumble.com/v74rhxm-431264650.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

when was the first discovery of nanotechnology? https://search.brave.com/search?q=when+was+the+first+discovery+of+nanotechnology%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a4dc8a79825707e45ab0b925217f438672

￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013391628354945184





NATO Objective: Cognitive warfare in urban settings aims to sow dissonance, polarize opinion, disrupt public services, and undermine trust in institutions https://search.brave.com/search?q=nato+Cognitive+warfare+in+urban+populations&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2a739c904dfb2f1fe25a9df1a1c964e0c



