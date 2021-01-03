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6/23/18 PART 2: NXIVM = FABRIC of CABAL, Stormy, Abedin, Weiner #CARTELS
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108 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/23/18: PART 2- Mexico, Connecticut Party. I was cut out again today without warning. You may have seen the weird "picture" taking that led to a strange light that I had to adjust to. The disappearance of girls from the "immigration" debate is glaring! Where are the girls!? We already know the girls have been disappeared for decades through the trafficking that has been going on for decades. Speak out! We need to get out there and make our Presence Known!!
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6/23/18: PART 2- Mexico, Connecticut Party. I was cut out again today without warning. You may have seen the weird "picture" taking that led to a strange light that I had to adjust to. The disappearance of girls from the "immigration" debate is glaring! Where are the girls!? We already know the girls have been disappeared for decades through the trafficking that has been going on for decades. Speak out! We need to get out there and make our Presence Known!!
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV with your amazing comments and news tips and just great goodness!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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