Maria Zeee Uncensored: Major Tom Haviland - Embalmers Are STILL Finding Strange White Clots After 2 Years!

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Jan 17, 2024





Major Tom Haviland joins Maria Zeee with his latest survey findings showing that embalmers all over the world are STILL finding the strange white structures inside of the bodies they're embalming, 2 years after the injection rollout. Alarmingly, they're finding them in babies and young children, too.





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/





View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:https://ftwproject.com/ref/468





Get the best quality Faraday Bags for you and your loved ones at:





https://prep123.com/collections/faraday-bags





If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47mvr5-uncensored-major-tom-haviland-embalmers-are-still-finding-strange-white-clo.html