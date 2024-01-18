Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee Uncensored: Major Tom Haviland - Embalmers Are STILL Finding Strange White Clots After 2 Years!
channel image
High Hopes
3013 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
159 views
Published 17 hours ago

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Jan 17, 2024


Major Tom Haviland joins Maria Zeee with his latest survey findings showing that embalmers all over the world are STILL finding the strange white structures inside of the bodies they're embalming, 2 years after the injection rollout. Alarmingly, they're finding them in babies and young children, too.


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/


View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:https://ftwproject.com/ref/468


Get the best quality Faraday Bags for you and your loved ones at:


https://prep123.com/collections/faraday-bags


If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47mvr5-uncensored-major-tom-haviland-embalmers-are-still-finding-strange-white-clo.html

Keywords
childrenvaccinebabiesvaxuncensoredjabshotsurveyinjectioncovidwhite clotsmaria zeeeembalmersmajor tom haviland

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket