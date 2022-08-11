DELETE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/deletesocialmedia/
Even the Big Techers admit it: social media is ripping apart the fabric of our society. So the solution is simple, right? Delete your social media! Or is it not that simple? Join James on today's edition of #SolutionsWatch as he explores the solutions to the Media Matrix problem.