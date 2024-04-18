The Disturbing Truth Behind Birth Control





A very thorough and informative documentary on the subjects from birth control, hormones, feminism, Big Pharma, to corporate lobbying, polital corruption and NWO Agendas. Whether you're a male or female, there's lots of information to be found useful, regardless.





From its entanglements with eugenics and powerful societal movements like population control to the influence of elite figures – this video sheds light on the disturbing origins and deleterious effects of one of modern medicine's most common prescriptions. Dive deeper and uncover the lies and deceit behind the narratives that these drugs "just prevent ovulation by mimicking hormones."





