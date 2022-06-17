Dianna Ploss and Jim Rizoli, MA POLITICS, June 16, 2022

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Live Stream Tonight 7pm EST, Jim Rizoli, Dianna Ploss, June 16, 2022https://rumble.com/v18od3b-live-stream-tonight-7pm-est-6-16-22.html
Dianna and Jim discuss Jim's accepting the MA Lt. Governor position as she runs for MA Governor.
https://rumble.com/v18qb8b-dianna-ploss-and-jim-politics.html