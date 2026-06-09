BREAKING: IRAN SAYS U.S. COMMITTED FALSE FLAG! - War Continues As Israel Calls For Mass Bombings

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shooting down of a U.S. apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz following the continuation of bombings between the U.S., Israel and Iran.





Israel struck Beirut, Lebanon with a massive attack on civilians. This led Iran to strike back. However, the claims are that Iran struck the Kuwait International Airport. This, according to Iran is false. In fact, Iran claims that the attack was a U.S. false flag. This can be used interchangeably with Israel considering they're coordinating with each other.





This attack came on the eve of a so-called "ceasefire" which we all knew wasn't going to happen. Hours before Iran and the United States were set to "make a deal," they want us to believe that Iran decided to attack Kuwait. This is as silly as the claims that Assad gassed his own people 3 days after making a peace deal with the United States back in April of 2017.





Everything points to this being a false flag. It's also interesting to consider that Ben Gvir has been calling for Israel to "stop an Iran peace deal" by any means. Following the attacks day ago, Ben Gvir responded by saying, "Tonight, Tehran must burn!"





Oil is once again skyrocketing and the food supply continues to be in serious danger due to the Strait of Hormuz closure.





The "7 Country Plan" has been in play for decades. It wasn't about to suddenly go away overnight because Trump "said so."





Now, militias are facing off against the US in Northern Iraq around Kurdistan and the entire Middle East is on alert with Iraqi and Syrian airspace closed.





But still... President Trump claims he "never said no new wars" during the campaign. This is something else we easily and thoroughly debunk with video clips.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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