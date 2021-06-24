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Deep Repentance for injustice in our Bloodlines and Country
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6 views • June 24, 2021
As I considered the injustices that are occurring in our nation especially with the men and women still incarcerated in solitary confinement, the Lord reminded me that we reap what we sow. So the Grace Corps began a deep repentance for the injustices to the Native Americans and the former slaves.
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