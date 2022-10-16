U.S National Security Strategy Sees China As the ‘Most Consequential Geopolitical Challenge’

https://gnews.org/articles/t53500484

Summary：10/14/2022 The United States released its long-awaited national security strategy on Wednesday, October 12, mainly considering the Chinese regime the 'most consequential geopolitical challenge' in the next 'decisive decade.” It said, “China is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and increasingly the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it.”



