David Icke: About the Reincarnation Soul-Trap and how the Soul is Kept in a State of Oblivion
Sergeant Schultz
Published Yesterday |

Source: London Real https://www.youtube.com/@LondonRealTV/search?query=david%20icke The Reincarnation Trap - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJLvzXuumNxK/


FURTHER INFORMATION:


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

