David Icke: About the Reincarnation Soul-Trap and how the Soul is Kept in a State of Oblivion

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Source: London Real https://www.youtube.com/@LondonRealTV/search?query=david%20icke The Reincarnation Trap - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJLvzXuumNxK/
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Order The Trap at https://www.shop.davidicke.com Audiobook narrated by David Icke also available.
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Perceptions Of A Renegade Mind By David Icke - Available Now - https://shop.davidicke.com/product/perceptions-of-a-renegade-mind-david-icke-coming-soon/
The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
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FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b