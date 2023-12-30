Create New Account
PAX CHRISTI
SALVATORIO
Published 19 hours ago

PAX CHRISTI

Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid

Even to the end of the age

For I am with you always

Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid


My peace I give to you

My peace I leave with you

Not as the world gives do I give to you

Not as the world gives do I give to you

My peace I leave with you

My peace I give to you


Love your enemies

Pray for those who persecute you

Bless those who curse ypu

Pray for those who abuse you

Love your enemies

Do good to those who hate you


Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid

Even to the end of the age

For I am with you always

Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid


My peace I give to you

My peace I leave with you

Not as the world gives do I give to you

Not as the worldgives do I give to you

My peace I leave with you

My peace I give to you


Blessed are the merciful

For they shall obtain mercy

Blessed are the meek

They shall inherit the land

Blessed are the peacemakers

They shall be called children of God


Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid

Even to the end of the age

For I am with you always

Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid


My peace I give to you

My peace I leave with you

Not as the world gives do I give to you

Not as the world gives do I give to you

My peace I leave with you

My peace I give to you


My peace I leave with you

My peace I give to you


Music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023


Lyrics 

JN 14:1 MT 28:20

JN 14:27 LK 6:27-38

MT 5:7 MT 5:7 MT 5:29


