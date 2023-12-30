PAX CHRISTI
Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid
Even to the end of the age
For I am with you always
Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid
My peace I give to you
My peace I leave with you
Not as the world gives do I give to you
Not as the world gives do I give to you
My peace I leave with you
My peace I give to you
Love your enemies
Pray for those who persecute you
Bless those who curse ypu
Pray for those who abuse you
Love your enemies
Do good to those who hate you
Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid
Even to the end of the age
For I am with you always
Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid
My peace I give to you
My peace I leave with you
Not as the world gives do I give to you
Not as the worldgives do I give to you
My peace I leave with you
My peace I give to you
Blessed are the merciful
For they shall obtain mercy
Blessed are the meek
They shall inherit the land
Blessed are the peacemakers
They shall be called children of God
Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid
Even to the end of the age
For I am with you always
Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid
My peace I give to you
My peace I leave with you
Not as the world gives do I give to you
Not as the world gives do I give to you
My peace I leave with you
My peace I give to you
My peace I leave with you
My peace I give to you
Music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023
Lyrics
JN 14:1 MT 28:20
JN 14:27 LK 6:27-38
MT 5:7 MT 5:7 MT 5:29
