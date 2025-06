What Can God's Word Still Do in a Shaking World?

When everything around us is changing, chaotic, and uncertain, one thing remains: the power of God's Word. In this stirring devotional, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into Psalm 119, Romans 1, and 1 Thessalonians 4 to explore what Godโ€™s Word still does right nowโ€”in your heart, your family, your struggles, and your future.



๐ŸŽต Inspired by the classic hymn โ€œStanding on the Promises,โ€ this episode unpacks five supernatural powers of Godโ€™s Word:

๐Ÿ”ฅ Key Points Covered:



๐Ÿ“– It Convicts โ€“ The Word pierces hearts and exposes truth (Acts 2:37)

๐Ÿ“– It Converts โ€“ It changes lives and turns sinners into saints (Psalm 19:7)

๐Ÿ“– It Cleanses โ€“ It transforms hearts and behaviors (Psalm 119:9)

๐Ÿ“– It Comforts โ€“ It brings peace in times of loss and affliction (1 Thessalonians 4, Psalm 119:49โ€“50)

๐Ÿ“– It Counsels โ€“ It gives clear direction for lifeโ€™s path (Psalm 73:24)



Whether you're grieving, struggling with sin, or searching for purpose, this devotion reminds you that God's Word is still alive, still powerful, and still working.



