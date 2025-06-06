What Can God's Word Still Do in a Shaking World?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When everything around us is changing, chaotic, and uncertain, one thing remains: the power of God's Word. In this stirring devotional, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into Psalm 119, Romans 1, and 1 Thessalonians 4 to explore what God’s Word still does right now—in your heart, your family, your struggles, and your future.
🎵 Inspired by the classic hymn “Standing on the Promises,” this episode unpacks five supernatural powers of God’s Word:
🔥 Key Points Covered:
📖 It Convicts – The Word pierces hearts and exposes truth (Acts 2:37)
📖 It Converts – It changes lives and turns sinners into saints (Psalm 19:7)
📖 It Cleanses – It transforms hearts and behaviors (Psalm 119:9)
📖 It Comforts – It brings peace in times of loss and affliction (1 Thessalonians 4, Psalm 119:49–50)
📖 It Counsels – It gives clear direction for life’s path (Psalm 73:24)
Whether you're grieving, struggling with sin, or searching for purpose, this devotion reminds you that God's Word is still alive, still powerful, and still working.
🔔 Subscribe for more devotions that ground your soul in truth.
👍 Like this video if you still believe God’s promises hold true.
💬 Comment below: Which promise of God are YOU standing on today?
00:00Introduction and Opening Prayer
00:24Hymn: Standing on the Promises
01:04The Power of God's Word: Conviction and Conversion
04:17The Power of God's Word: Cleansing
05:55The Power of God's Word: Comfort
10:35The Power of God's Word: Counsel
12:46Conclusion and Blessings