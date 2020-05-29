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Entrevista con Dr Hamer sobre La Nueva medicina Germanica. Dr Hamer interview on spanish tv program
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43 views • May 29, 2020
Entrevista con Dr Ryke Geerd Hamer, sobre La Nueva medicina germánica en el programa de TVE , Preguntas y respuestas, en 1995. En el mismo presenta los principios básicos de la nueva medicina germánica.
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