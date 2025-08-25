BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Police Uncover Evidence Hulk Hogan Was Murdered to Protect Elite Pedophile Ring - Media Blackout
226 views • 1 day ago

They told you it was natural causes. They told you it was just another medical tragedy. But the cracks are already showing. The official story doesn’t hold. The truth is leaking out and the mainstream is scrambling, desperate to plaster over the evidence and protect the elite pedophile ring Hogan was working to expose.

 

Because Hogan wasn’t just a wrestling icon. He was part of a covert mission, shoulder to shoulder with Mel Gibson, digging into Hollywood’s darkest secret: the trafficking, the exploitation, the ritual abuse hiding in plain sight.

 

And now, he’s gone. Silenced.

 

 

 

Tag: Hulk Hogan, Hogan, Hollywood, Mel Gibson, adrenochrome, elite pedophilia, satanism, illuminati, new world order, natural causes, official story, mainstream media, elite pedophile ring, elite, pedophile ring, wrestling, wrestling icon


