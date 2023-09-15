Create New Account
Health Alert! Mucus Is a GEL!!!!!
Watchmen Incorporated
541 Subscribers
289 views
Published Yesterday

Health Alert! Mucus is a GEL!!!!!  OMG!  What are they doing to us!  They are using every weapon except guns!  Bioweapons sprayed through plane nanotubing at dawn! This in Montana 8 a.m. Sept. 15 2023 following chemtrail spraying at 6 a.m.

Keywords
chemtrailbioweaponmontanagelhealth alrtmusuc

